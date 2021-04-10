No lockdown in Delhi but new restrictions soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there'll be no lockdown in Delhi but new restrictions will be imposed soon.

"If we have enough doses and the age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we've vaccine for seven to 10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There'll be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," he said.

