No lockdown in Delhi but new restrictions soon: CM

No lockdown in Delhi but new restrictions soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 13:29 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there'll be no lockdown in Delhi but new restrictions will be imposed soon. 

"If we have enough doses and the age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we've vaccine for seven to 10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There'll be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," he said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

 