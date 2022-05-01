No Muslim woman wants husband to have 3 wives: Assam CM

No Muslim woman wants husband to bring home 3 wives: Assam CM's defence for Uniform Civil Code

Recently, the debate for a Uniform Civil Code have been rekindled, with some BJP ruled states wanting to implement it

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 14:25 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Speaking in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all Muslim women want it to be implemented. 

“Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought,” Sarma told ANI.

More than 30 per cent of Assam's population belongs to the Muslim community and Sarma's statement and the BJP's bid for UCC seems targeted towards an anti-Muslim sentiment.

The code aims to implement a standard, unified set of personal laws that will apply equally to all citizens, regardless of religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation in matters of marriage, inheritance, adoption and divorce.

Sarma said he favoured the code as a way to end regressive rules and empower Muslim women who cannot easily challenge polygamy in courts.

Also Read | Owaisi rejects need for Uniform Civil Code in India

However, the AIMIM chief, Assaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, said, “Unemployment and inflation are on the rise and you’re concerned about the Uniform Civil Code. We are against it. The Law Commission has also said that UCC is not needed in India.”

Recently, the debate for a Uniform Civil Code has been rekindled, with some BJP ruled states wanting to implement it. 

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur stated that his government is open to implementing a UCC, while Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that a high-level committee will be set up to draft the UCC. 

In Uttar Pradesh, Muslim minister Danish Azad Ansari mentioned the setting up of ‘chaupals’ in the state to tell people about the ‘merits’ of the Code.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

uniform civil code
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Asaddudin Owaisi
AIMIM
India News
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 