No Muslim woman wants husband to bring home 3 wives: Assam CM's defence for Uniform Civil Code

Speaking in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all Muslim women want it to be implemented.

“Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought,” Sarma told ANI.

More than 30 per cent of Assam's population belongs to the Muslim community and Sarma's statement and the BJP's bid for UCC seems targeted towards an anti-Muslim sentiment.

The code aims to implement a standard, unified set of personal laws that will apply equally to all citizens, regardless of religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation in matters of marriage, inheritance, adoption and divorce.

Sarma said he favoured the code as a way to end regressive rules and empower Muslim women who cannot easily challenge polygamy in courts.

However, the AIMIM chief, Assaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, said, “Unemployment and inflation are on the rise and you’re concerned about the Uniform Civil Code. We are against it. The Law Commission has also said that UCC is not needed in India.”

Recently, the debate for a Uniform Civil Code has been rekindled, with some BJP ruled states wanting to implement it.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur stated that his government is open to implementing a UCC, while Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that a high-level committee will be set up to draft the UCC.

In Uttar Pradesh, Muslim minister Danish Azad Ansari mentioned the setting up of ‘chaupals’ in the state to tell people about the ‘merits’ of the Code.

(With agency inputs)

