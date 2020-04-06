No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32  

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out negative and four have been rejected, while three people have recovered, a bulletin issued by the State Health Society said.

A 38-year-old man from Munger, who had recently returned from Qatar had died at AIIMS, Patna on March 21. Test reports, confirming that he was COVID-19 positive, came out a day after his demise.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Munger has accounted for the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state -- seven -- including the deceased, officials said.