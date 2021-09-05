No one involved in looting public money will be spared: Dilip Ghosh

No one looting public money will be spared: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday threatened to put a local government officer and a panchayat member behind bars in Birbhum district over reports of funds misappropriation, and said no one involved in looting public money would be spared.

Ghosh, during a party meeting in the district’s Mayureswar area, said that several allegations of misbehaviour and embezzlement of public money have been raised against a block development officer, who apparently works in collusion with a panchayat member.

"Someone has built a three-storey house with public money, and he does not mind enjoying his tea in its balcony every morning, while masses are deprived of basic facilities. Your time is up," he said, without clearly referring to anyone.

"I have come to know that the local BDO is working against the interests of common people. He is doing this in collusion with a panchayat member. We are asking them to mend his ways... No one involved in looting public money will be spared," he warned.

In a veiled dig at the ruling TMC, Ghosh further said that "many of your leaders" have been jailed in Odisha, too, for cheating people and looting their hard-earned money.

"We can despatch the corrupt to jails in this state, too. Stop dishonest practices now," he added.

The state BJP chief was possibly alluding to the arrests made in the neighbouring state in connection with the chit-fund scams.

Responding to his claims, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told PTI, "Dilipbabu makes tall claims which have no truth in them."

He contended that the "BJP knows nothing better than intimidating opposition parties with the use of central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate".

"By threatening people with jail terms, leaders like Dilipbabu are proving that his party is trying to make central agencies an extended arm of the BJP," he added.

