No shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines: Assam government

Amid a spike in Covid-19 positive cases, the Assam government on Monday assured that the state has sufficient supplies of oxygen, hospital beds, ICU facilities and injections to take care of the patients for at least 10 to 15 days.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that the government had upgraded facilities to ramp up oxygen supplies, increased hospital beds, ICU facilities and even procured Remdisivir injections in order to cater to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases.

"As of today, we have a total of 2,120 hospital beds of which 1,852 are occupied. Several patients will be discharged today and so the number of beds will increase. In Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, we have 865 beds and we are working on plans to increase the number of ICU beds quickly, Sarma said while trying to address the concerns about the possible shortage of beds.

Sarma said steps were taken to ramp up oxygen supplies from the local plants as well as procured from plants in Dimapur in Nagaland and Bongaigaon in lower Assam.

"We have also operationalised at least eight small oxygen plants in our medical colleges. So as of today, we have oxygen supply of 61 metric tons per day and we required about 20 metric tons. So we should not have a problem in oxygen supplies in the next 10 to 15 days and we are trying to increase the capacity further," he said.

Sarma said Gauhati Medical College had about 25,000 doses of Remdisivir injections, which was found to be effective during the first wave of Covid-19 in the state last year.

"In the last few days, it has been observed that the number of deaths in private hospitals is more than the government ones. So we have decided to provide 2,500 doses of Remdisivir to private nursing homes at Rs. 1,568 per dose since they are struggling to arrange the injections. The only condition is that they can not charge extra and will have to give them to patients at Rs. 1,568 only," Sarma said.

The health minister said the Assam government has also allotted another 1,000 doses of Remdisir for non-resident patients, who are struggling to get the injections in the state where they are admitted. "But family members of the patients will have to carry or transport the injections," he said.

Assam on Sunday reported 1,844 new Covid-19 positive cases out of the 33,674 tests conducted. Of these, 791 were in the Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati). The rate of positivity increased from 3.24% on Saturday to 5.48% on Sunday. The state reported 14 deaths including 8 in Kamup Metro district.

The number of positive cases in the state on March 21 stood at only 25.