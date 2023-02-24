‘Non-application of mind’: HC on questioning citizenship of ex-soldier

The Gauhati High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in Assam for questioning the citizenship of an 85-year-old ex-armyman while observing that it was an absolute non-application of mind by the officer.

Jagat Bahadur Chetri (85), who had served in the army for 38 years, had moved the Gauhati High Court after a Foreigner Tribunal in Guwahati tagged him as a D voter (doubtful voter) after the ERO referred him to the tribunal questioning whether he is an Indian citizen or settled in Assam after March 25, 1971. The March 24, 1971 is the cut-off date decided in the Assam Accord of 1985 for “detection of foreigners” in Assam. The NRC exercise was carried out based on the cut-off date.

Chetri was tagged as D voter by the tribunal and was not allowed to cast his vote as per an order of the Election Commission in 1997.Chetri moved Gauhati High Court in 2019 challenging the order of the tribunal.

Also Read | Anti-CAA case against Akhil Gogoi reopened by Special NIA Court

While setting aside the tribunal’s order on Monday, a bench of Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua and Justice Robin Phukan said on-the-spot verification by local verification officer, Prakash Borah found that Chetri was born in 1938 in Dibrugarh in eastern Assam.

“If Jagat Bahadur Chetri was born in the year 1937 and his place of birth is Dibrugarh and there is no material that subsequent to his birth, he migrated to the specified territory and thereafter re-entered the State of Assam subsequent to March 25, 1971, we are of the view that it was an absolute non-application of mind on the part of the ERO of 52 Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency to have referred the petitioner to the Foreigners Tribunal for an opinion as to whether the petitioner is a foreigner,” the court said in its order.

The court said records showed that Chetri had served in the Indian Army between 1963 and May 31, 2001. “It appears that the enquiring officer had not done its duty in the proper earnest and there can be no reason why the petitioner Jagat Bahadur Chetri would refuse to divulge the information that he was serving in Indian Army since 1963,” the high court further said.

Chetri served in the 14 Field Ammunition Depot of the Indian Army and was posted at Satgaon near Amsing Jorabat under Narengi Army Cantonment in Guwahati.