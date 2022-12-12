None can do any harm to TMC, says jailed ex-minister Partha Chatterjee

Suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who is in jail for his alleged involvement in a school recruitment scam, claimed on Monday that none can do any harm to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, indicating that he was still trying to curry favour with its leadership.

The former Bengal minister, who was arrested on July 23 following recovery of cash, jewellery and property deeds from his alleged close associate, prayed for his bail before a special CBI court, which has reserved its order.

The CBI is probing the recruitment scam on directions of the Calcutta High Court, and the Enforcement Directorate is looking into the money trail associated with the case.

As Chatterjee got off a vehicle for his court hearing, he was asked by reporters to comment on Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari’s assertion that the days of the TMC are numbered and "major developments involving its leaders are on the cards in December".

The suspended leader was quick to reply that "none can do any harm to the TMC; none can damage TMC's prospects".

The ruling party in Bengal had removed Chatterjee from the state cabinet and all party posts, besides suspending him, shortly after he was arrested in July.

Distancing the party from Chatterjee, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, when asked about his comment, said the TMC does not need Chatterjee's certificate and has no relation with him.

Ghosh, however, asserted there is no threat to the TMC, and BJP leaders are making absurd claims.

Besides Adhikari, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed on occasions that "the downfall of Mamata Banerjee government will begin from this month (December)."

The TMC spokesperson, talking to reporters, said, "Leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar have no relevance, and they are making such claims just to remain in them news. People of Bengal are with the TMC and everyone knows that," he said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed that Chatterjee, former School Service Commission adviser SP Sinha and others arrested in connection with the case had just "followed instructions of the top leadership".

"Partha had always adhered to the programmes of the party. Hence it is not surprising that he is still speaking in the same voice as TMC," Bhattacharya told PTI.

Chatterjee held the education portfolio between 2014 and 2021 when the irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government-sponsored and -aided schools had allegedly taken place.

He held several portfolios, including Industry and Commerce, during the time of his arrest.