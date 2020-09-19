North Bengal tea garden workers to get 20% bonus

  Sep 19 2020
Workers of 168 tea gardens in north Bengal will get a bonus of 20 per cent for the last fiscal as compared to 18.5 per cent in 2018-19, an official of Indian Tea Association (ITA) said.

Secretary-General of Indian Tea Association Arijit Raha said that the decision to give 20 per cent bonus to the north Bengal tea garden workers was taken on Friday night.

However, the bonus payout of the workers of the Darjeeling tea industry is yet to be decided.

Raha said that the representatives of the tea planters had a virtual meeting with the operating trade unions of the tea industry after which the decision was taken.

He said that bonus payment will have to be made by October 7, 2020, adding that the trade unions have also agreed not to go for any agitation on any other pending issue.

Owing to crop shortfall in the current calendar year, tea prices have firmed up at the auctions both for north Bengal and Darjeeling tea. 

