Northeast, Assam marched ahead under Modi's rule: Shah

Northeast, Assam marched ahead in 8 years of BJP rule under Modi: Shah

The prime minister has trebled the budget for the NE region, which has ushered in infrastructural developments in all sectors

PTII
PTII, Guwahati,
  • Oct 08 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 14:32 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Assam and the Northeastern region marched ahead in the path of peace and development during the last eight years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seventy years of Congress since independence had pushed the North East to violence and anarchy while during the last eight years, Modi's leadership helped the region join with the mainstream, Shah claimed after inaugurating the new party office here.

The BJP government has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms, he said.

Also Read: Two major takeaways from Amit Shah’s J&K visit

The prime minister has trebled the budget for the NE region, which has ushered in infrastructural developments in all sectors, the senior BJP leader said.

Referring to the new party office, Shah said, "BJP offices are not buildings of brick and mortar alone but reflect the dedication, emotion, commitment and hard work of party workers".

Earlier, Shah along with BJP president J P Nadda inaugurated the party's new headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.

The leaders then went through all floors of the six-storeyed building named after former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Nadda also virtually laid the foundation stones of nine district party offices while Shah pressed the remote to do the same for 102 BJP regional offices in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Assam
Northeast
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

DH Radio | 'Vikram Vedha': Does the Hindi remake work?

DH Radio | 'Vikram Vedha': Does the Hindi remake work?

What is bodhisattva? Who can be one?

What is bodhisattva? Who can be one?

Make room for the mushrooms

Make room for the mushrooms

Quick guide to DIY planters

Quick guide to DIY planters

The real over the reel

The real over the reel

 