Northeast can become India's organic food basket: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stated that with 70 per cent of agricultural practice in Nagaland still traditional and organic, the Northeast region has the potential to become an organic food basket of the country.

"Nagaland has much to offer in agriculture and farm produce. Indeed, the whole of Northeast has the potential to become the organic food basket of the country. The good quality agro and horticultural produce of Nagaland has great demand in the markets. I am happy to know that Naga tree tomato, Naga cucumber, and Naga Mircha are GI tagged," Murmu said in her speech at a civic reception function at Nagaland capital Kohima.

She said that the opening of the "Naturally Nagaland" outlets by the state government has provided a new platform for local entrepreneurs, farmers, and weavers to sell traditional handicrafts and handloom items, the Naga shawl, and other varieties of organic products.

Murmu is on a visit to Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim. On the first day of her visit to Nagaland, the President virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects such as schools, roads and bridges, and bank buildings.

Murmu stated that there is immense potential for tourism in Nagaland.

"With a literacy rate of over 80 per cent, the skilled young men and women of Nagaland, well-versed in the English language, are working in the IT, hospitality, and other sectors across India. Providing the youth a holistic education remains the key to helping them achieve their true potential."

Praising the high literacy rate among women in Nagaland, which is higher than the national average, the President said that Nagaland is the safest place for women in the country.

"This demonstrates the high respect given to the women in the Naga society," she said and urged women of Nagaland to come forward and get more involved in public life.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and representatives of various tribes attended the function.