Northeast CMs welcome Centre's AFSPA reduction decision, activists call for its repeal

Anti-AFSPA activists in the Northeast on Thursday stressed that the controversial act must be repealed as being demanded by the people while Chief Ministers in the region called the Centre's decision to reduce areas from the purview of the act as "significant and momentous."

"The government of India is being stingy with the withdrawal of the AFSPA from certain districts in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. There is no case for continuation of the AFSPA in entire Assam. The act in Manipur and Nagaland is not aimed to address insurgency in any manner but for preventive purposes. The step does not go to the necessary extent for bringing a new chapter," Suhas Chakma, director, Rights and Risks Analysis Group, told DH soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision.

Binalakshmi Nepram, Manipur-based rights activist said that the act must be repealed as indigenous people of the Northeast are demanding for decades. "Fact remains that Northeast India is still under the AFSPA for the last 64 years and this has not changed even with today's announcement by the home minister," she said.

The Centre on Thursday decided that the AFSPA, which was in force in entire Assam since 1990 would now be withdrawn from 23 districts but would still remain in nine districts in central and eastern Assam and a sub-division in South Assam, where militancy is still a concern. The districts where the AFSPA will stay are Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golagha, Jorhat districts and Lakhipur sub-division in Cachar district.

"With today's decision, the AFSPA has been withdrawn from 60 per cent of the geographical areas. Ulfa (I) and some other militants are still active in the districts where it has been decided to keep the AFSPA and we hope that the same will be withdrwan as soon as the situation improves in those areas too," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

"This is a momentous decision. This is not symbolic but sends a clear message that law and order concerns in the Northeast are thing of the past and the region is now ready for investment, development and industrialisation," Sarma said. AFSPA was extended 60 times in the state since 1990. "Now army will move out from the areas without AFSPA," he said.

Manipur CM, N Biren Singh called it a "historic decision" and said it was result of the robust development and improved security situation in the region. "This decision will lead to a new era of peace, prosperity and development in Manipur yet again," he said. In Manipur, the AFSPA would now be withdrawn from areas under 15 police stations in six districts. AFSPA is in force in Manipur since 2004. The state has witnessed the strongest protest against AFSPA and rights activist, Irom Sharmila was in hunger strike for 16 years demanding its repeal.

In Nagaland, where the AFSPA is in force since 1995, it has been decided to withdraw the same from areas under 15 police stations in seven districts. The demand to withdraw the AFSPA from the Northeast grew after 13 civilians were gunned down by army in December in Mon district during a botched operation.

After the incident, the Centre had constituted a committee to suggest steps regarding the AFSPA. Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tweeted, "This is a significant development towards bringing stability, prosperity and development to the Northeast."

