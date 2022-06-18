Northeast floods claim 22 more lives; over 18 lakh affected in Assam

Flood situation in Assam and Meghalaya turned grim with 22 more deaths reported on Friday due to floods and landslides.

Over 18 lakh people have been affected in 27 of 35 districts in Assam while over one lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps in 18 districts.

In Meghalaya, seven persons died due to landslides in Mawsynram block in East Khasi Hills district while four deaths were reported from South Garo Hills and two from South West Khasi Hills district on Friday.

One BSF jawan was among the two casualties in South West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K San ma called up Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the Centre’s help to tackle the worsening situation.

The Indian Army was called in at several districts for rescue operations.

The situation is likely to further worsen with the weather department forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in several districts in Assam in the next 24 hours.