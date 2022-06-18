Over 18 lakh affected in Assam due to floods

Northeast floods claim 22 more lives; over 18 lakh affected in Assam

Over 18 lakh people have been affected in 27 of 35 districts in Assam while over one lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps in 18 districts

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 18 2022, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 06:01 ist
Students carry their belongings after their hostels and accommodations were flooded due to rains in Guwahati on Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo

Flood situation in Assam and Meghalaya turned grim with 22 more deaths reported on Friday due to floods and landslides.

Over 18 lakh people have been affected in 27 of 35 districts in Assam while over one lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps in 18 districts.

In Meghalaya, seven persons died due to landslides in Mawsynram block in East Khasi Hills district while four deaths were reported from South Garo Hills and two from South West Khasi Hills district on Friday.

One BSF jawan was among the two casualties in South West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K San ma called up Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the Centre’s help to tackle the worsening situation.

The Indian Army was called in at several districts for rescue operations.

The situation is likely to further worsen with the weather department forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in several districts in Assam in the next 24 hours. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
India News
floods

What's Brewing

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

 