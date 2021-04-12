Northeast Frontier Railway to fine passengers who flout Covid-19 norms

The Northeast Frontier(NF) Railway will fine passengers who violate any of the Covid-19 related safety guidelines as incidences of the disease have spiked across the country, sources in it said on Monday.

NF Railway has advised all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application before undertaking a journey. On reaching their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to the prevailing health protocol of the place, they said.

A release by N F Railway said it has taken measures to create awareness among passengers to restrict the spread of the virus and remain safe.

It is conducting awareness campaigns regularly through platforms like print, social and electronic media to alert all passengers about the safety protocol to be observed to prevent the spread of the disease.

An audio-visual campaign has also been launched and announcements are being made at all railway station premises on 24x7 basis, it said.

Passengers have been advised to travel with minimum luggage and wear face covers and masks, besides observe social distancing both at the stations and on trains, the release said.

The passengers have been requested to co-operate with the Railway and respective state government officials in this regards.

N F Railway is presently running about 53 pairs of mail/express and 27 pairs of local passenger trains as specials with passenger safety restrictions in place. Tickets can be purchased through IRCTC website, PRS/UTS counters or through mobile app, it said.

The release said that as cooked food is not being currently provided on trains to avoid human touch, IRCTC is giving dry, ready-to-eat food and packaged drinking water on payment. No bed linen, blankets and curtains are being provided and the temperature in the AC coaches are being adjusted accordingly, the release said.

NF Railway is following Covid-19 related guidelines issued by respective state governments in various stations, it said adding that necessary help is being provided to the health department of respective states for testing purposes.