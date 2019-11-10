Northeast region a land of unexplored potential: Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday described the northeastern region as a land of unexplored potential and unsaturated avenues, which has something to offer to every start-up.

He also said there has been a constant effort by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years to bring the rest of India closer to the northeastern region so that all states get to know what all the area has to offer.

"The northeast is a land of unexplored potentials and unsaturated avenues," the Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) said.

Singh said the importance of the northeastern region is that, as of today, it has something to offer to every young start-up.

On the sidelines of an event which showcased the region's art, culture, dress and cuisine, the Union minister said the response to the three-day event has been good.

Singh said he was keenly observing as to how many visitors to the event are from among those who belong to Delhi or other parts of India besides the northeast.

The minister said that he was delighted to note that all stalls and sections at the venue were thronged by crowds of people, mostly youngsters, belonging to different parts of India including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and even NRIs.