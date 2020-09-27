Northeast states see tourism opportunities post-Covid-19

Assuming that 'travel local' could be the norm for tourists post-Covid-19, states in the Northeast are eyeing to promote its "safe and serene" locations to tap its tourism potential.

"Amidst the disruption caused by the pandemic, there is also an opportunity for Meghalaya and Northeast. India has almost 26 million outbound tourists. A large section of these will look for exotic destinations within the country. Meghalaya is one such exotic destination that will be ready to welcome a big section of these high-value tourists," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said while addressing the virtual Destination Northeast 2020 tourism conclave on Sunday.

The conclave was organised by the Ministry of Department of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Stating that Meghalaya is blessed with bountiful nature, forests, waterfalls, caves, wildlife, flora and fauna, Sangma said: “Our cultural heritage and traditions are deeply rooted in nature and it is in rural Meghalaya that the best of our tourist destinations are located, be it in Sohra, Mawlynnong, Shnongpdeng or Nokrek."

He said Meghalaya witnessed a footfall of 1.2 million tourists in 2019 but the lockdown and the Coronavirus pandemic hit the tourism sector in the state very hard.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also addressed the conclave stressed on the state government's efforts to attract tourists and the state's exotic wildlife and cultural destinations such as Kaziranga and Majuli islands.

Home minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating the conclave said that Northeast was one of the best destinations for tourists looking for safe and serene locations after the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Insurgency and blockade is no longer a concern and the Northeast is now known for its business and start-up culture. The serene locations on the hills, along the blue rivers and the mesmerising culture, can definitely soothe stressed minds," Shah said while urging people in rest of the country to choose the Northeast as their travel destination post-Covid-19.

"Air connectivity is being improved and capitals and towns in the region are being connected by air," he said.