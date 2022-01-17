Noted social activist Shanti Devi passes away in Odisha

Noted social activist Shanti Devi passes away in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled her demise and prayed for the departed soul

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 17 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 15:10 ist
Eminent social activist and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Eminent social activist and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi has died in Odisha’s Rayagada, family members said on Monday.

She was 88.

The octogenarian complained of chest pain and became unconscious at her Gunupur ashram on Sunday night, following which she was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital at Rayagada, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled her demise and prayed for the departed soul.

“Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

In his condolence message in Odia, Patnaik said: “Saddened to know about the demise of social activist and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi. Her lifelong efforts for the uplift of the distressed will remain as an inspiration. Her contribution to social service is incomparable. I wish peace for the departed soul.”

President Ram Nath Kovind had conferred the Padma Shri upon Shanti Devi on January 25, 2021. She is survived by a son.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Odisha
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

 