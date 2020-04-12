Now, 3-year-jail in Bihar if found roaming during lockdown

In view of the increase in positive cases in Bihar in the last few days, the State Government has tightened rules and regulations thereby making it more stringent for those who violate lockdown orders.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

“Anyone found roaming around without valid reason should be booked under the National Disaster Act, the Bihar Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulation, 2020, and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the Director-General of Police (DGP), Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey told the SPs of the 38 districts here while interacting with them through video-conferencing.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Under the new guidelines issued by the police headquarters, a person apprehended roaming around could now be jailed for three years. “Though the arrested person will be entitled for bail, the police will conduct a speedy trial in the case and ensure the chargesheet is filed at the earliest. This move will serve as a deterrent to those who are still not following lockdown guidelines,” said the DGP.

“Book such people under Goonda Register. Besides, activate the cyber cell so that we could keep a tab on those who are posting fake videos and objectionable messages on the social media,” the DGP told the SPs.

Bihar has so far recorded 61 positive cases. This includes one death which took place on March 22.