Now, a Durga Puja pandal with Mamata Banerjee as its theme in West Bengal

Kolkata, DHNS: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always been a popular public figure in the state. Whether political debates, social media or even folk drama, the maverick politician has found a place for herself.

But this year, she will be the main attraction in one of Bengal’s biggest annual festivals, the Durga Puja, as a puja committee in Kolkata has decided to base their theme on her.

The pandal will house a Durga idol modelled on her. It will have 10 arms. But instead of weapons, each arm will carry placards bearing the names of the development schemes of her government.

However, the fibreglass statue modelled on the chief minister will not be used for worship. Instead, a traditional idol will be used for this purpose.

Nazrul Park Unnayan Samity, located at Baguihati on the eastern fringes of the city, has taken up this initiative.

Mintu Paul, the artist tasked with the work, said the idol is being made with keeping in mind the chief minister’s height and weight. “It will wear a white sari and flip flops like the chief minister. Instead of weapons, the 10 arms will carry placards bearing the names of the state government’s development schemes,” said Paul.

He said the background of the idol will be made of the logo of the government’s Biswa Bangla brand, the brainchild of the chief minister.

The pandal will be based on the government’s Lakhir Bhandar scheme, where Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per month will be provided to women belonging to the general categories and the SC/ST category, respectively.

The puja organisers said there is nothing political in their initiative, but the only aim is to raise awareness about the Bengal government’s development schemes.

“Our initiative is aimed at public awareness and not political propaganda. The chief minister works tirelessly to usher in development in all spheres of our lives. She has successfully dealt with the pandemic,” said an official of the puja committee.