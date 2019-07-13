Now, a gold plated Durga in Kolkata

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata will have a unique experience during Durga Puja this year. Taking the meaning of big-budget Durga Puja to a whole new level, a Puja committee from north Kolkata is all decided to make a 12 feet tall Durga idol all covered in gold plates.

Speaking to DH, the general secretary of Santosh Mitra Square Puja committee Sajol Ghosh said that the idol will require about 50 kgs of gold worth Rs 15 crores.

"The idol will be covered in gold plates which will cost around Rs 15 crores. The pandal will be built on the lines of an under-construction temple at Mayapur in West Bengal’s Nadia district," said Ghosh.

The organisers are confident that the idea will be a big hit among spectators.

The Durga pujas in Kolkata are known for their unique themes upon which they base their idols and pandals. In recent years, Kolkata has witnessed Durga Puja themes based on demonetisation and NRC.

However, such big-budget Durga Pujas which draw a massive crowd have often run into trouble over crowd management. A Durga Puja in 2015 in south Kolkata which claimed to have the “biggest Durga idol” had to be closed from the public by police since a stampede-like situation took place.

Ghosh is confident that no such incidents will take place at their Puja as they not only have their own security system but also have volunteers experienced in crowd management.

"Managing a large number of visitors to our pandal is nothing new for us. We also have our own security staff. Last year also we have managed footfall of 1 lakh visitors per hour without any untoward incident," said Ghosh.

He added that they are in touch with the state administration with regard to security and traffic arrangement.