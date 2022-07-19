NRC application not enough; hoist tricolour to prove you are genuine children of 'Bharat Mata': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asked all residents to hoist the tricolor between August 13 and 15 in their houses in order to prove that they are "genuine children of Bharat Mata."

"Between August 13 and 15 this year, hoist the tricolor in your houses. Applying for the NRC to say that you are Indian citizens is not enough. You have to give proof by hoisting the tricolor that you are genuine children of Bharat Mata. Is it or not?" Sarma asked while addressing a gathering at Udalguri in North Assam after inaugurating a 35MW solar power project.

Sarma said 80 lakh households across Assam would hoist the national flag between August 13 and 15 in their houses, shops and all other establishments as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolor in every household) campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme being observed to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Under the initiative, 20 crore tricolors are expected to be hoisted across the country between August 13 and 15.

Sarma said the flags would be sold at Rs 16 each in the fair price shops and by women self-help-groups for the convenience of the citizens.

"The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about our national flag. The cultural affairs department has started preparations for successful implementation of the programme with the panchayat and rural development, information and public relations department and other govt departments," said a statement issued by the state government.

Over 19.06 lakh applicants did not find their names in the updated list of the NRC, which was prepared with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date in order to segregate the "foreigners illegally living in the state." The list was released in 2019. The NRC list, however, has not yet been notified mainly due to the BJP-led government's refusal to accept it.