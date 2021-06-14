NRL provides 120-bedded Covid Care hospital in Jorhat Medical College in Assam

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Monday dedicated a 120-bedded Covid Care hospital with a 20-bedded ICU facility at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in eastern Assam as a part of its efforts to support the state government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility is expected to contribute to providing Covid-19 medical care to the public of Upper Assam as Jorhat is centrally accessible to people of three adjacent districts - Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar, the NRL said in a statement.

The facility was inaugurated on Monday by NRL managing director, S.K. Barua and Lok Sabha member, Topon Kumar Gogoi in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Jorhat, Hitendra Nath Goswami, besides several other officials.

Developed at a cost of around Rs. 7 crore, the Covid Centre is equipped with 100 beds, 20 ICU beds, cardiac monitors, ventilators, nebulizers, oximeters, oxygen concentrators and other furniture items such as bedside trolley, locker, wheelchair and other facilities.

"The project was completed on a war footing by a task force deputed from NRL with unstinted support from Jorhat district authority and the state health department. NRL is also extending financial assistance for ICU technicians for a period of six months and is also renovating another building to be used as a duty room for doctors and Covid-19 wards," said the statement.