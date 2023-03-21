NSCN (IM) accuses Centre of not being 'serious' to end Naga conflict

The Nationalist Socialist Council of India (NSCN-IM), the Naga insurgent group in ceasefire, on Tuesday charged the Narendra Modi-led government of not being serious in taking forward the "Framework Agreement" it signed with the Centre in 2015 in order to end the decades-long Naga conflict.

"Our political identity as a sovereign people is well recognised and protected by this agreement. But in the years that followed, the government of India started to fiddle with what has been agreed upon. Today, the fate of the Framework Agreement hangs in balance as the commitment of the Government of India fluctuates wildly every now and then," The NSCN-IM's president Q.Tuccu said in his speech at the "Republic Day" programme, which the outfit celebrate on March 21 every year.

Many Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claim that Nagas were never part of India and the rebels had declared "Independence" on August 14, 1947. This followed a long spell of violence and operations by security forces. The NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire with the Centre in 1997 and the outfit has held many rounds of talks with the government's interlocutors.

The Centre signed the "Framework Agreement" with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, which was to be the basis for finding a final solution to the Naga conflict. The Centre signed another similar agreement with Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a forum of six other rebel groups, in 2017.

The Centre, however, has said that the final solution could not be reached mainly due to NSCN-IM's insistence on its demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

"The absurdity of the situation regarding Indo-Naga political talks is therefore, entirely the making of the Government of India as its commitment to the Framework Agreement turned unsavoury with each passing day. All the way it is only all bluff and bluster. No seriousness.....Thus, there is a trust deficit on the part of the Government of India," the NSCN-IM president said.

On Tuesday also, Tuccu reiterated that the Naga flag and the Constitution are "indispensable and inviolable parts of the recognised sovereignty and unique Naga history." "It is for the government of India to put its act together and get back to the lost ground. The ball is, therefore, in the court of India," he said.

Tuccu also pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that he had solved the longest insurgency problem in South East Asia by signing the "Framework Agreement."

Governor on solution:

Delivering his speech during the first session of the new Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said due to the unresolved Naga political issue, progress and development in the Northeastern state was affected. He stressed on the need for an early solution through the peace process that is honorable, acceptable and inclusive.

Finding a solution to the seven-decades-old Naga conflict through talks was also a major promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others, during campaigning for the Assembly elections, which were conducted on February 27. BJP and its ally NDPP formed the coalition government in Nagaland with absolute majority for the second straight term.

