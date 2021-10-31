NSUI activists hurl eggs at Ajay Mishra's vehicle

NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle in Bhubaneswar

The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra's visit to the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 12:43 ist
Union Minister Ajay Mishra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Activists belonging to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s vehicle outside Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The NSUI activists were protesting the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which the minister's son is an accused.

Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home is scheduled to attend a function at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.

The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra's visit to the state.

The NSUI activists also showed black flag to the Union minister.

Police have detained some NSUI activists.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NSUI
India News
Odisha
Lakhimpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

 