Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after app uses her photo

Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after app uses her photo without consent

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 21 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 16:38 ist
Nusrat Jahan shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion.

In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.

"This is totally unacceptable -- using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," Jahan tweeted.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter. 

