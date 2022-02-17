Odia writer Haraprasad Parichapatnaik dies at 69

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Feb 17 2022, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 02:36 ist
Eminent Odia writer, academician and journalist Haraprasad Parichapatnaik died on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure following a brain stroke, his family said.

He was 69 and survived by two sons.

Parichapatnaik was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered a brain stroke. He died a few hours later due to multi-organ failure, his family said.

Parichapatnaik worked as the chief editor of an Odia daily in Bhubaneswar after retiring as an English professor.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over his death.

Odisha
Death

