Odisha announces early summer vacations in schools amid scorching heat

Summer vacations in all schools in Odisha will start on Friday, the state government announced, bringing forward the holidays in view of the scorching heat.
All schools -- government, private and aided -- will be closed for summer vacation from April 21, the Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday.
Also read | Educational institutions in Bengal sans hill areas to stay closed till next week amid heatwave
The date of reopening of the schools will be decided soon, it said.
Usually, summer vacations begin in Odisha schools in the first week of May.
The state has been reeling under scorching heat over the past few days with the mercury crossing 43 degrees Celsius in 11 places on Wednesday. Baripada in Mayurbhanj was the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The state government had shut schools for five days, from April 12 to April 16, and again on April 19 and 20 due to heat.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World’s language diversity at risk, hints research
12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine
Nigerian man builds airplane from trash
US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases
British physicist makes women scientists visible online
Deadliest stampedes of the past decade
Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'
SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect