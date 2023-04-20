Odisha announces early summer vacations in schools amid scorching heat

Early summer break in Odisha schools amid heat wave

Usually, summer vacations begin in Odisha schools in the first week of May

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Summer vacations in all schools in Odisha will start on Friday, the state government announced, bringing forward the holidays in view of the scorching heat.

All schools -- government, private and aided -- will be closed for summer vacation from April 21, the Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday.

The date of reopening of the schools will be decided soon, it said.

Usually, summer vacations begin in Odisha schools in the first week of May.

The state has been reeling under scorching heat over the past few days with the mercury crossing 43 degrees Celsius in 11 places on Wednesday. Baripada in Mayurbhanj was the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The state government had shut schools for five days, from April 12 to April 16, and again on April 19 and 20 due to heat.

