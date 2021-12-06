Odisha Assembly adjourned over chaotic protests by BJP, Congress

Opposition Congress MLAs climbed the speaker's podium while BJP legislators trooped into the well of the House on Monday, demanding the removal of minister DS Mishra over the murder of Kalahandi teacher, leading to chaos in the Odisha Assembly.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Congress members climbed the speaker’s podium with placards, shouting slogans demanding the minister's resignation. At the same time, the BJP members trooped into the well of the House.

The ruling BJD members also rose from their seats, putting on masks of freedom fighter Jai Rajguru, protesting against the Centre's "refusal" to recognise 'Paika Vidroha' as the first struggle of Independence.

Unable to run the House, Speaker SN Patro adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

Immediately after the adjournment, the ruling BJD members sat on a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises, protesting against the Centre's move.

On the other side, the BJP members marched to the Post Master General's Office and dropped a letter addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, urging him to attend the assembly.

They expressed concern as Patnaik has not attended assembly proceedings for the past one-and-a-half years even as he went to tours of the districts amid the pandemic.

The BJP MLAs also raised questions on Patnaik's recent video statement, in which he alleged that the opposition parties have politicised the teacher's murder. The Opposition has been accusing Patnaik of shielding Mishra, the Minister of State for Home.

While BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into the matter, Congress is in favour of a probe by a high court-monitored special investigation team.

In a video statement, Patnaik had on Friday appealed to the Opposition to cooperate and ensure smooth functioning of the House, which has witnessed several adjournments since the beginning of the session.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said impasse in the Assembly is not good for democracy and the speaker should take the initiative to resolve the issue.

BJP's deputy leader in the assembly, BC Sethi, said, "We will continue to protest till the minister is removed. The chief minister has not accepted any of our demands such as handing over the case to CBI or sacking the minister."

