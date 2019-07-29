Odisha banks heavily on IMD's rainfall forecast

The rainfall shortage position in Odisha is expected to improve considerably if the prediction of heavy rain made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in parts of the state comes true.

In fact, the state revenue department officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. “The consequences will certainly be disastrous if the met department predictions will not come true”, a revenue department official told Deccan Herald on Monday.

As many as 25 out of 30 districts in the state are facing rainfall deficit at the moment which ranges between 12 to 59%. The number of rainfall shortage districts was 19 a few days back. Less than normal rainfall has been recorded in 235 out of 314 blocks in the state, as per records available with the revenue department. Only five districts received normal rain. These districts are – Koraput, Khurda, Nowrangpur, Cuttack and Kalahandi. Capital Bhubaneswar comes under Khurda district.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming few days in five districts of Kalahandi, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nowrangpur, and Malkangiri. In fact, districts like Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Kalahandi are already receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday. Parts of Malkangiri district experienced flood-like situation following heavy rain. A red alert has already been sounded on Monday in three districts of Koraput, Nowrangpur, and Malkangiri.

Apart from the five, the met department has also predicted heavy rainfall in thirteen more districts. They are – Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda and Rayagara.