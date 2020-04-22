Odisha starts disseminating COVID-19 info on Whatsapp

Odisha begins disseminating COVID-19 information on WhatsApp

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneshwar,
  • Apr 22 2020, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 17:23 ist
Representative photo (Credit: Reuters)

The Odisha government on Wednesday started disseminating information on novel coronavirus outbreak through WhatsApp, officials said.

To get the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak and the state government's containment measures, people will need to send a 'Hi' on WhatsApp number 9337929000, they said.

Information related to the coronavirus outbreak can also be accessed through another mobile phone application 'Odisha COVID Dashboard', which can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store, and on statedashboard.odisha.gov.in, they added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen and another firm, DiagnosticRobo 1 for developing the application and providing technical support to it, and to Facebook for partnering with the state government in its fight against COVID-19, the CMO tweeted.

