Odisha CM attends slain minister’s condolence meeting

Slain Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das’s son Bishal and daughter Deepali broke down in front of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who consoled them before attending a condolence meeting held in Jharsuguda on Thursday.

Patnaik flew to Jharsuguda and attended the ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ of former health minister, who was shot dead by a policeman on January 29. He paid floral tributes to Das.

The chief minister had earlier visited the Bhubaneswar hospital where Das was declared dead after the shooting.

Upon his arrival, Patnaik met Das’s widow Minati, son Bishal and daughter Deepali.

A large number of people from eight western Odisha districts participated in the condolence meeting.

Speaking at the memorial service, an emotional Deepali said, “My father used to say that truth always triumphs. He has all along worked for the development of Jharsuguda. He taught us to keep our heads up.”

Bishal said that his father has worked for the development of Jharsuguda and was loved by people.

Tight security arrangements were in place at the venue and private security personnel were seen guarding the slain minister’s family members.

Thirteen platoons of armed police were deployed at the venue and patrolling was undertaken in several areas.

The Odisha Police Crime Branch is probing the killing of the three-term MLA and prominent leader from western Odisha.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP alleged that the BJD turned the condolence meeting into a political event and that he was not invited to it.

“Why should they invite me to their political event? It was a BJD programme,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the BJD was doing vote politics over the death of a politician.

Reacting to the LoP’s statement, BJD leader and Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh accused Mishra of making “immature remarks”.

“Leaders of all political parties attended the event and paid tributes to Naba Das. BJP leader and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari also attended it. Mishra was invited by Das’s family members over the phone,” he said.