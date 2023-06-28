Withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaves: Naveen Patnaik to FM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaves

Patnaik had also made a similar request to Sitharaman earlier through a letter on November 25, 2022.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 28 2023, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:04 ist
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to completely waive the 18 per cent GST tax on Kendu leaves as it would adversely affect the livelihood of the poorest of the poor section of the society. Patnaik in a letter written to Sitharaman on Monday said that 18 per cent GST on Kendu leaves should be waived in the larger interest of poor and tribal people associated with Kendu leaves trade in the state.

"Imposition of GST (18 per cent) on Kendu leaves is adversely affecting the Kendu leaves trade. This in turn affects the livelihoods of Kendu leaves pluckers, binders and seasonal workers and implementation of social security and welfare schemes for them," Patnaik wrote in the letter.

Also Read | Patnaik's secy plays Odisha CM's audio telling people that he has sent him to attend public meeting

Stating that the Kendu (Tendu) leaf, which is a minor forest produce, is the financial backbone of 8 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal workers of Odisha, Patnaik said the people engaged in the trade are mostly tribal and women belonging to the poorest of the poor of the society. He said the tribal people collect the leaves as part of their rights defined under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. They have the right to procure and sell these products, he said.

Patnaik, who had also made a similar request to Sitharaman earlier through a letter on November 25, 2022, said: "Once again it is requested to withdraw the imposition of GST on Kendu leaves for the greater interest of the state of Odisha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Naveen Patnaik
Odisha
Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
GST

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within next decade

NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within next decade

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

 