Odisha CM receives anonymous letter claiming threat to his life; probe ordered

The letter addressed to Patnaik's residence claimed that contract killers armed with sophisticated firearms may attack the chief minister anytime

PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 08 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 00:16 ist
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has received an anonymous letter claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him, following which the state government ordered an enquiry into the matter, official sources said on Thursday.

The letter addressed to Patnaik's residence and written in English claimed that contract killers armed with sophisticated firearms may attack the chief minister anytime.

"I would like to inform that some contact killers (illegible).. to kill you. These contact killers are professional criminals. These contact killers are equipped with latest weapons like AK-47, semi-automatic pistol. These criminals may attack you anytime," the letter read.

"I would like to tell you that you can be killed anytime, so please be aware..," it said adding that weapons required for the purpose have been brought to the state.

The letter also said that the mastermind of the conspiracy lives in Nagpur. Following the receipt of the letter on January 5, Special Secretary (Home) Dr Santosh Bala asked the state's director general of police, director general of intelligence and the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, to enquire into the matter.

Bala also said that the security of the chief minister at his residence, the secretariat as well as during journey to various places may be assessed and tightened.

