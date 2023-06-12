Odisha CM sanctions Rs 184 crore under MUKTA scheme

Objective of MUKTA scheme is to decrease the unemployment rate

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 12 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 13:05 ist
Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved Rs 183.81 crore for 42 urban local bodies (ULBs) spread across 10 districts of Southern Revenue Division under the state’s flagship scheme MUKTA for the 2023-24 fiscal.

The districts include Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Boudh.

The objective of the Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan Yojana (MUKTA) is to decrease the unemployment rate.

Also Read | Statue erected before Hockey World Cup collapses in Odisha's Rourkela

The scheme, which was launched by Patnaik in 2020, creates job opportunities for the urban poor and migrant labourers.

The CMO said all the 42 ULBs have developed ward-wise feasible annual action plans under MUKTA through a participatory process involving local citizens and key stakeholders.

These projects are demand-driven, technically feasible and environmentally sustainable and will be executed directly by Mission Shakti Groups as the implementing agency.

The Basket of Projects approved under MUKTA is climate resilient work, which includes the creation of civic amenities (mini-park, open-air gym, child playstation, playground, walking track, toilet, vending zones), open space development, water body development, construction of multi-purpose community centres, wall painting, city beautification and other labour-oriented works.

In the first phase, around 50 ULBs spread across Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri districts under the Central Revenue Division were covered.

In the 3rd phase, 36 ULBs of the remaining 10 districts under the Northern Revenue Division will be covered, an official said.

Odisha
Naveen Patnaik
Unemployment
Unemployment rate
India News

