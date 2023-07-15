Odisha court sentences man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl eight years ago.
District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.
The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the survivor as compensation.
Also Read | Odisha takes action against nine tainted officers
According to the prosecution, the girl, who was 15 years old then, was kidnapped by the convict from Sunagaria Sahi in Baripada town police station area on March 5, 2015 and raped multiple times.
The survivor's mother lodged an FIR with the police. A case under POCSO Act was registered, the accused was arrested and the girl underwent a medical examination.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi