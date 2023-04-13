Odisha: Debutants in fray in Jharsuguda by-election

All three major parties in Odisha – BJD, BJP and Congress – have named debutants as candidates in the May 10 assembly by-election in Jharsuguda.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the gunning down of the then health minister Naba Kishore Das by a policeman on January 29 this year.

The BJP on Wednesday evening named Tankadhar Tripathy, the party's state secretary, as its candidate for the by-election. The 41-year-old law graduate started his political career as a student leader in ABVP and remained active in his native Jharsuguda.

Also Read: Section 144 imposed at Odisha Vedanta plant following labour unrest

Earlier, the BJD named Deepali Das, the slain minister's daughter, as its candidate, while the Congress has made Tarun Pandey, son of former three-term Jharsuguda MLA Biren Pandey, its nominee. The nomination filing process started on Thursday. The last date for submission of the documents is on April 20. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is on April 24.

The polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10 and the votes polled will be counted on May 13.