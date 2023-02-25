Odisha FM presents Rs 2.3 lakh crore budget for 2023-24

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday presented the state budget for 2023-24 with a “record” outlay of Rs 2.30 lakh crore, focusing on agriculture, healthcare, empowerment of the youth and women.

It was presented in the assembly in two parts – the agriculture budget and the general budget.

An outlay of Rs 24,829 crore was made for the agriculture budget.

Pujari said the development expenditure rose “35 times” from Rs 3,538 crore in 2000-01 to Rs 1,25,000 crore in 2023-24.

The capital outlay has gone up by “more than 60 times” from Rs 834 crore in 2000-2001 to Rs 51,683 crore in 2023-24, which is about 6 per cent of the GSDP, he said.

“This budget focuses on achieving rapid and inclusive growth through development of human resources, investment in physical and social infrastructure, healthcare for all, provision of social safety nets for the vulnerable sections and empowerment of youth, women, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, persons with disability and senior citizens,” he pointed out.

The outlay for disaster response funds has been pegged at Rs 3,700 crore.

“We propose to transfer about Rs 3,132 crore on the basis of recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, and around Rs 4,052 crore on the recommendations of the 5th State Finance Commission to the rural and urban local bodies,” Pujari said.

The minister said the budget allocation is proposed to be financed through revenue receipts of Rs 1,84,500 crore and borrowing and other receipts of Rs 45,500 crore.

“It is a budget for the people, by the people and of the people. It will take Odisha to newer heights,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP said the budget was election-centric, which aims to make “certain people happy for garnering votes”.

The Lok Sabha polls and Odisha Assembly elections are due to be held in 2024.