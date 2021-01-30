Odisha govt allows reopening of Anganwadi centres

Odisha govt allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people

It asked the School and Mass Education Department to make a decision on the date of reopening of schools for classes 9-12

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 30 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 16:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

In view of the decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed the reopening of Anganwadi centres and gatherings of up to 500 people with strict adherence to the safety guidelines, a notification said.

It asked the School and Mass Education Department to make a decision on the date of reopening of schools for classes 9-12.

The administration also allowed the functioning of cinema halls as per the SOPs issued by the central and state governments.

The relaxations are part of the state government's unlock guidelines which will remain in force till February- end.

Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed, for which permission will be accorded by district magistrates, municipal commissioners or other officers authorised by them, it said.

The state government allowed a maximum of 50 per cent hall occupancy in closed spaces with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

Anganwadi Centres will reopen from February 1, while the Department of School and Mass Education will decide on reopening primary schools with the government's approval.

The Department of Higher Education will also make an appropriate decision regarding the reopening of colleges with adherence to the central guidelines, the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Anganwadi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 