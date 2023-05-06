Odisha asks districts to be ready amid cyclone forecast

Odisha govt asks districts to be ready amid cyclone forecast

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • May 06 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 11:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Odisha government has asked the Collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha being formed in the Bay of Bengal landfall expected next week

Thereafter, it is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, it said.

"The path of the system's movement and other parameters could be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area on Sunday," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, but no advisory has been issued in regard to the cyclone, he said.

A Yellow warning for rains along with thunderstorms has been issued for several districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

In the advisory issued by the state government, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu advised the districts to be ready to face any eventuality.

People were told to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm, and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMD
India News
Cyclones
Odisha
Bay of Bengal
cyclonic storm

Related videos

What's Brewing

The unwelcome seaweed monster

The unwelcome seaweed monster

From crop raids to hot springs

From crop raids to hot springs

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

 