Odisha kics off Covid-19 vaccination programme, over 16,000 people to get inoculated on day one

Odisha began its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday at 161 session sites across the state, where 16,100 people will be inoculated, officials said.

A 51-year-old frontline worker at Capital Hospital became the person to be administered the jab around 11 am, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide rollout of the vaccination drive via video conferencing, they said.

"The first vaccine dose was given to a class-IV frontline worker at Capital Hospital here. The director of the hospital and a doctor were the next to be inoculated," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra, told reporters here.

Mohapatra said the early recipients were immediately taken to an observation room. Those who will be vaccinated on Saturday include healthcare and anganwadi workers.

During an interaction with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing, the first recipient, Biranchi Naiak, said: "I got the shot about one hour ago and do not feel any substantial side effect. I am absolutely fine."

Mohapatra said the state government aims to complete the first phase of vaccination of 3.28 lakh people by January 25. "The state has so far received 1.93 lakh doses and expects more soon."

The inoculation drive will be halted on Sunday in order to observe the impact of the vaccination process, the official said.

Another official said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will take feedback from two sites in Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh.

Patnaik will also interact with some other recipients at three sites, sources said.