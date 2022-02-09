Odisha kindergartens to reopen on February 14

Covid-appropriate behaviour will be followed scrupulously by the respective private pre-school management

Teaching, non-teaching and support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a Covid vaccine, the department said. Credit: iStock Photo

Kindergartens and playschools in Odisha will reopen from February 14 as the third coronavirus wave sees a downward trend.

All educational institutions across the state resumed physical classes on February 7, almost a month after remaining closed due to the third wave of the pandemic.

"The government has been pleased to allow reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14," the Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

Covid-appropriate behaviour will be followed scrupulously by the respective private pre-school management, it said.

Teaching, non-teaching and support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a Covid vaccine, the department said.

The school authorities should take utmost care of the small kids, it added. 

