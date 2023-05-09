Odisha man bludgeons wife to death for not cooking rice

PTI
PTI, Sambalpur ,
  • May 09 2023, 09:33 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 09:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

A man was detained by the police in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Monday for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death for not cooking rice, police said.

The incident took place in Nuadhi village in Jamankira Police Station area on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Sanatan Dharua, while his wife has been identified as 35-year-old Pushpa Dharua.

Sanatan and his Pushpa have a daughter and a son. Their daughter works as a domestic help in Kuchinda while the son had gone to his friend's house for a sleepover on Sunday night.

When Sanatan returned home, he found that Pushpa had cooked only curry but not rice. This led to an argument between them, during which he attacked his wife and bludgeoned her to death, a police officer said.

The matter came to light after the deceased's son returned home to find his mother lying dead. He informed the police, who seized the body and detained the husband.

Autopsy was conducted on Monday and the accused husband has been detained, Jamankira Police Station Inspector-in-charge Premjit Das said.

India News
Odisha
murder

