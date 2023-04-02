Man chops off friend's genitals after drunken brawl

Odisha: Man chops off friend's genitals after drunken brawl

  • Apr 02 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 22:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 32-year-old man allegedly chopped off his friend's genitals after a drunken brawl at a beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, police said.

Bhagabat Das, 30, and his friend Akshya Rout were drinking at the Pentha beach in the Rajnagar police station area when a fight broke out between them. As the situation escalated, Rout allegedly chopped off Das's genitals with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Rout then fled the spot, they said.

The two friends had hired an auto-rickshaw to go to the beach. Police said they have detained the driver of the auto-rickshaw as they search for Rout, who is on the run.

Das was first taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Rajnagar, but later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, police said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered, they said.

