Odisha markets see low tomato stocks as prices surge

With tomato prices soaring to Rs 100 per kg, people in the lower, middle class are opting out of purchasing it. With low sales, traders in Odisha’s Jeypore district have stopped the import of tomatoes from neighbouring states.

With temperatures soaring across the country, local production from Semiliguda, Nandapur, Lamataput, Pottangi and Koraput blocks has been affected. Since last week, stocks of tomatoes are down to three-five quintals as opposed to the usual 60–70 quintals available daily in the local markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Borigumma, The New Indian Express reported.

Earlier, when the price of tomato was Rs 40 per kg, traders were importing tomatoes from Raipur and Bengaluru to meet local demand, but with the surge in prices to Rs 60-70 per kg, they stopped the imports.

Speaking to the publication, sources said that on a normal day, 70 vegetable traders sell over 60 quintals of tomatoes in Jeypore market, but now there are only a handful of them and the sales have dropped to four to five quintals.

“Ten days back, every vegetable vendor was selling tomatoes at a maximum of Rs 50 a kg. But with the rate touching Rs 100, it is difficult to buy and sell the vegetable. It seems sales will start only after new production,” said Bulu Gouda, a vegetable trader of Jeypore market.