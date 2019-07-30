Odisha may seek GI tag for other sweet dishes: Minister

Odisha government on Tuesday said it may seek Geographical Indication tag for other sweet dishes, a day after the state bagged GI tag for its 'Rasagola'.

"We may apply for GI tag for other sweet dishes like 'Arisa Pitha' and 'Chenna Poda' or 'Rasabali'. Though these dishes have their origin in the state, we have to collect strong evidence before making claim for the GI tag," Odisha MSME Minister D S Mishra told reporters.

Mishra said this after the issue was raised in the Assembly by ruling BJD member and former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra and Prafulla Samal.

They said that the state should make a move in this regard immediately.

"I have seen Odisha's 'Arisa Pitha' in the list of the menu at a restaurant in Israel and USA. Therefore, our government should make an immediate move for availing GI tag for these food products," Debi Prasad Mishra said. Odisha's Rasagola the latest entrant in the list of GIs in the country under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, they said. Meanwhile, the members of Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Tuesday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan and congratulated him for the GI tag to Odisha Rasagola.

The application for GI tag for Odisha Rasagola had been moved by Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC) under the MSME department along with Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti.