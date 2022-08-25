Odisha: Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari remains critical, shifted to ICU

Odisha: Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari shifted to ICU

The state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted on Tuesday, has formed a team of doctors for her treatment

PTI
PTI, Cuttack,
  • Aug 25 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 16:31 ist
Pujari, a Padma Shri awardee, was admitted to the Koraput district hospital on August 21 with a severe cold, fever and loose motion. Credit: Twitter/@dmkoraput

Noted activist Kamala Pujari was shifted to the ICU after her condition worsened, hospital officials said on Thursday.

The state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted on Tuesday, has formed a team of doctors for her treatment.

"Pujari's health condition is stable now. She is having loose motion and marginally high urea and creatinine. A committee of doctors headed by Medicine specialist Dr Jayant Panda is monitoring her," said Dr Bhubanananda Maharan, the emergency officer of the hospital.

Pujari, a Padma Shri awardee, was admitted to the Koraput district hospital on August 21 with a severe cold, fever and loose motion. She has kidney-related ailments as well.

She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 for conserving hundreds of indigenous species of paddy seeds.

Her collection also included several endangered and rare types of crop seeds. She greatly contributed to popularise organic farming in Koraput.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik prayed for her good health and speedy recovery.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also wished Pujari for a speedy recovery.

