'Odisha Rasagola' bags much-awaited GI tag

Odisha on Monday bagged the much-awaited Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its 'Rasagola', a syrupy confectionery made of cottage cheese, official sources said.

The Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai, has issued a certificate registering the sweetmeat as 'Odisha Rasagola' under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The certificate will be valid till February 22, 2028, the sources said.

A GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region.

Since 2015, Odisha has been embroiled in a bitter battle over the origin of the delicacy with West Bengal, which had, in 2017, secured the GI tag for 'Banglar Rasogolla'.

The application for the GI tag for 'Odisha Rasagola' was moved by Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC), together with Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti (association of sweetmeat traders), the following year.

Welcoming the development, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Naik said the tag should have been earned by the state long ago.

"It got delayed due to negligence on the part of the state government," the BJP leader said.

'Rasagola' has been a part of the state's centuries-old rituals performed for Lord Jagannath and found its mention in a 15th century Odia epic 'Dandi Ramayana'.

Noted researcher Asit Mohanty, who had submitted a report to the government claiming that 'Rasagola' has been mentioned in ancient Odia literature, said people in the state had been relishing the dessert for more than 500 years.