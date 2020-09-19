Odisha records 4,209 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 1,75,550

Odisha sees 4,209 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 1,75,550

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,75,550 on Saturday as 4,209 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 691, a health official said.

As many as 2,441 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,768 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 663, followed by Cuttack (491) and Puri (326), the official said.

The state had reported its highest single-day spike of 4,270 cases on September 16, he said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in Bargarh district, and one each in Bhadrak, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts, the official said.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Odisha now has 37,239 active coronavirus cases, while 1,37,567 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 27.15 samples for Covid-19, including 48,075 on Friday, he added.

