Odisha records 4,356 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneshwar,
  • Sep 26 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 14:04 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a migrant laborer for a rapid antigen test at the site of an under construction residential complex. Credit: Reuters

Odisha on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike of 4,356 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 2,05,452, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 783, a senior health department official said.

Of the 4,356 cases, 2,529 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded an all-time high of 902 new cases, followed by Cuttack at 409, and Angul at 197.

Fifteen other districts registered over 100 cases each in the last 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare department said, "Regret to inform of the demise of sixteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Four deaths were recorded in Khurda, followed by three each in Puri and Koraput, and one each in Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj.

Odisha currently has 39,184 active coronavirus cases, while 1,65,432 people have recovered so far.

Over 30.62 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 53,534 on Friday.

