Odisha reports 1,434 new Covid-19 cases, 15 fatalities

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,01,574 on Sunday as 1,434 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,425, he said.

As many as 1,311 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's Covid-19 recovery count to 2,88,168, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in Odisha stands at 95.55 per cent, while the state's Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) is 0.47 per cent, he said.

Odisha is the sixth state to have a recovery rate of more than 95 per cent, while its CFR is lesser than the national average of 1.48 per cent, the official said.

As many as 833 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 144, followed by Cuttack (141) and Balasore (99), the official said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Sambalpur, two each in Bargarh and Bolangir, and one each in Cuttack, Ganjam, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts, he said.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the state so far due to pre-existing ailments.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 248, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (119), the official said.

Odisha now has 11,928 active coronavirus cases, he said, adding the state's positivity rate stands at 6.11 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 49.39 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 50,881 on Saturday, he added.