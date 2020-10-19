Odisha sees 1,982 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 2.7L

Odisha reports 1,982 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 2,70,346

17 more Covid-19 deaths pushed the toll to 1,152

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Oct 19 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Odisha on Monday reported 1,982 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the coastal state to 2,70,346, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,152, a health department official said.

Of the 1,982 cases, 1,156 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 300, followed by Cuttack at 145 and Angul at 119.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Taking to Twitter, the state health department said, "Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #Covid19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Three fatalities each were registered in Khurda and Cuttack, and two each in Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

One each succumbed to the infection in Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Boudh and Jagatsinghpur.

Odisha currently has 22,304 active cases, while 2,46,837 people have so far recovered, the official said.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

Over 40.82 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 38,740 on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 